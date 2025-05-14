'Don't know where we would be': Okmulgee homeless shelter keeps doors open

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter at 214 N. Morton Ave is keeping its doors open.

In November, staff said there was a significant need for donations, putting them at risk of closing.

Krystle Hilton and her family stayed at the shelter for four months.

"If it weren't for this place, my family, I don't know where we would be," said Hilton.

After staying at the shelter, Hilton got a job there as an office assistant.

"I've seen so many people since the first time that we came through the doors, come through here and do well," said Hilton.

The interim executive director, Rosie Lynch, told 2 News the money was mismanaged in the past, leading to the need for funding. However, thanks to donations, they can continue to serve those in need.

Matt Devilbiss, one of the case managers, said it wasn't just news coverage, it was the community as a whole. One big reason was a local thrift store, part of the proceeds of which fund their electric bill, staff, and keep them open.

"Thank you for helping us stay open. Your continued support, and keep continuing to support us because we still need it, we're not quite out of the woods yet," said Devilbiss.

Hilton said she couldn't be more thankful for the community lending a helping hand.

"There's not really words to express how thankful I am, my husband, you know my son doesn't even know it, but he will be," said Hilton.

Devilbiss said they will be joining the mental health services group, CREOAKS, to help with funding and grant writing.

