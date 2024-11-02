Okmulgee County homeless shelter at risk of closing

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Staff at the Okmulgee County homeless shelter said they need $20,000 to keep their doors open and continue giving unhoused people a second chance.

John Burch Jr. is a shelter staff member who makes lunches for those staying there. But just over a year ago, Burch said life was very different.

"I had got arrested, and so I was court-ordered to stay somewhere to get my life back on track, so I stayed here for about five months," said Burch.

In those five months, Burch said he got his GED and IDs. Staff said he's one of the many people who has stayed here and got jobs or recovered from addiction.

Burch said closing could be devastating for the four counties they serve.

"If the doors close, then that means a lot of people won't be able to get that helping hand they might need," said Burch.

Staff said mismanagement from previous directors caused the need for funding. Rosie Lynch is the interim executive director.

"Having the funding means that somebody, a child, a family, a single adult, gets to stay safe and find hope," said Lynch.

Finding even more hope for people like Burch.

"Very thankful, helped me get my life back on track. This place is a blessing" said Burch.

