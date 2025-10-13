Tulsa celebrates 9th annual Native American Day

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma celebrated Native American Day on the second Monday of October, which coincides with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The rain held off for most of the day for the 9th annual Native American Day festivities at Dream Keepers Park, 1875 S. Boulder Park Drive.

This year's theme: From Trails to Triumph.

Organizers say the theme honors the strength, perseverance, and cultural triumphs throughout history.

The festival, hosted by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, featured traditional music, arts, and cuisine from various Native American tribes.

It’s also an opportunity for tribes to share their culture with the community.

Mayor Monroe Nichols acknowledged the city’s origins and the tribal nations, whose reservation land Tulsa sits on.

“We know before this was a city, before this was a state, it was Indian Country and it remains Indian Country and we are proud of that,” said Nichols.

“There is a healing going on and I think that it is a better understanding between our non-native brothers and sisters, and we are growing together,” said Timothy Nevaquaya, a local artist at the festival.

