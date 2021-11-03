Transnational child exploitation investigation leads to arrest of Broken Arrow man

TULSA, Okla. — A federal transnational child exploitation investigation has led to the arrest of a Broken Arrow man.

In August, Cameron Kelly McAbee was charged with multiple federal charges, such as child exploitation enterprise and possession and distribution of child pornography.

McAbee is believed to allegedly be the administrator behind a chat group that has led to five additional arrests and the rescue of multiple child victims in the United States and Europe.

According to federal court documents, the FBI discovered the chat group in July that shared explicit material with minors involved were shared actively and determined that McAbee was an administrator.

Shortly after, the FBI filed an arrest warrant for McAbee. He allegedly confirmed to FBI agents in an interview that he held an administrative role in multiple groups, including one specifically designed for sharing explicit images and videos of children the members had physical access to.

Alvin M. Winston, Acting Special Agent from FBI Oklahoma City says this about the arrest:

"FBI Agents in both Tulsa and Atlanta, along with task force partners discovered, investigated and ultimately neutralized an international cabal of alleged child predators.The threat Mr. McAbee and his partners posed to children worldwide were thwarted by the relentless dedication of FBI investigators joining forces with detectives from Tulsa and Broken Arrow police departments. Only through strong police partnerships can law enforcement remain unified and effective in the global fight to bring child predators to justice."



The FBI and task force partners have arrested six individuals in total and rescued child victims across five states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Missouri, and Norway.

“My office and our law enforcement partners will continue to expose individuals involved in this covert group and identify and rescue child victims," says Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Additional child victims have been brought to safety, and the FBI continues to investigate leads in at least four other states.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --