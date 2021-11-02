Community mourns loss of Pioneer Woman's brother

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The people of Bartlesville are mourning the loss of 'local icon,' Michael Smith.

Dan Dalton made the announcement on Facebook saying Smith was "well known by almost everyone in Bartlesville and other parts of the state."

Smith was the older brother of Ree Drummond, most well-known as The Pioneer Woman. The siblings were close and Smith had appeared on her Food Network show several times since the show started.

The Drummonds have not shared further details on Smith's death at this time.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --