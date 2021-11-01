Tulsa high school suspends in-person learning Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School is suspending in-person learning for at least one day, the school announced Monday.

In-person learning will be on hold Tuesday, Nov. 2 due to staff absences with an update for Wednesday expected by 2 p.m.

Here is the letter to families providing more information about school on Tuesday:

"Dear parents and families,

Due to staff absences, our school will be suspending in-person learning on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Students who receive level 3 and 4 exceptional student supports will have in-person learning; these are the students in Ms. Resha Vo (Williams), Ms. Wadley, and Ms. Nuckels’ classes.

Your student should use his or her Chromebook tomorrow to log onto Canvas to stay on track with their assignments. Your student will have the opportunity to participate in real-time virtual interactions with their teachers and classmates the first 20 minutes of each class period. Zoom links can be found on their teacher’s Canvas page.

Zoom times:

1st hour: 8:30 – 8:50

2nd hour: 9:15 – 9:35

4th hour: 10:45 - 11:05

6th hour: 12:45 - 1:05

8th hour: 2:50 – 3:10

We will continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals free of charge to all McLain High School students. Grab and go meal service will be available at our school from 11am-1pm tomorrow.

All scheduled athletic events will continue as planned - bus transportation will not be available, so students must provide their own transportation to and from practice.

Please look for an update on our plans for Wednesday, Nov. 3 by 2pm tomorrow."

