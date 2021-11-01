Reasor's to be acquired by Texas-based Brookshire Grocery

TULSA, Okla. — Reasor's announced Monday that its 17 Oklahoma stores will be acquired by Texas-based grocer Brookshire Grocery.

Brookshire operates four other banners of stores including Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, accounting for about 200 locations.

The Oklahoma stores will keep the Reasor's name.

“We are pleased to have secured a strong grocery retailer in Brookshire Grocery Company, who shares our focus on customers and values their employees. We are confident that these stores will experience continued success as a part of BGC,” said Jeff Reasor, Chairman and CEO of Reasor’s.

“Reasor’s and BGC are working closely together to ensure a smooth transition for employees in these stores. We are excited that the employees will have opportunities to grow in their careers in these stores and throughout the company. We would like to thank our loyal customers who have faithfully supported Reasor’s for close to 60 years, as well as our employees for their commitment to serving our customers."

Reasor's employs more than 2,000 people in northeast Oklahoma.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2022.

