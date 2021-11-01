Hundreds of new laws take effect Nov. 1 in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — More than 350 laws go into effect on Monday in Oklahoma.

A group of what would have been some of the most impactful new laws in the state, adding several new restrictions on abortion, were held up by recent court decisions.

The rest of the laws that will go into effect impact a variety of groups and businesses throughout the state.

Here is a handful of some of the new laws effective as of Nov. 1:

HB 1643 - Restrictions on "doxxing"

A person can be charged with a misdemeanor for publishing the personal information of law enforcement officers or public officials with the intent to "threaten, intimidate or harass."

The information can include anything about the officer or official that makes that person have "reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury."

HB 2030 - Civics test requirements in schools

Oklahoma high school students will be required to pass a civics test to graduate with questions from the U.S. naturalization test. A 60 percent score or higher on the test is required to pass.

HB `1674 - Crackdown on protests and "riots"

A person defined by the state as a "rioter" who obstructs traffic is subject to a misdemeanor, punishment of up to one year of jail time, and a fine between $100 and $5,000.

Drivers who collide with people considered "rioters" won't be punished.

SB 172 - Ida's Law

Named after missing 29-year-old Ida Beard, this law establishes a system aimed at securing federal funding and agencies for the investigation into missing and murdered indigenous

Oklahomans.

HB 2774 - Requirements for local law enforcement when dealing with ICE

A requirement for local law enforcement to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests to hold an inmate for an extra 48 hours.

The law gives ICE agents more time to take an inmate into federal custody if they don't believe the person in question is a U.S. citizen.

HB 2646 - Changes to medical marijuana laws

This law provides an option for medical marijuana dispensaries to offer "samples" for customers to touch or smell. It also allows the dispensaries to sell pre-rolled joints.

Finally, it allows the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to inspect cannabis businesses twice a year and make changes to product testing requirements.

HB 1019 - Caps on insulin prices

This law provides a cap on the copay price for a 30-day supply of insulin at $30 and a 90-day supply of insulin at $90.

HB 1679 - "Sarah Stitt Act"

This law requires the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to help inmates get a state ID or driver's license when they are released from prison.

Officials are expected to gather the documents and information before the prisoner's release.

HB 2122 - "Cocktails To Go Act"

This law allows establishments that hold a mixed beverage or caterer’s license to sell cocktails and single-serve wines to-go if they are in a tamper-proof, sealed container.

If a delivery is made with alcohol, the establishment’s employee must be at least 21-years-old and must also be able to verify the age of the customer as well.

