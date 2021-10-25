Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks three abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court blocked three abortion-restricting laws on Monday before they could take effect next week.

The three laws blocked Monday included requirements for OB/GYN when it comes to abortion procedures and restrictions on abortion medications.

The Supreme Court's decision comes a few weeks after a district court blocked two other restrictive laws for abortions in Oklahoma.

Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights are among the plaintiffs in the litigation aimed at stopping the five laws from taking effect as scheduled on Nov. 1

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court recognized that these laws would cause irreparable harm to Oklahomans,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“All of these laws have the same goal: to make it harder to get an abortion in Oklahoma. We will continue to fight in court to ensure these laws are struck down for good. Politicians should not be meddling in the private health decisions of Oklahomans.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed all of the now-blocked bills into law over the last year.

