Trailer theft puts Muskogee mechanic out of business

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee mechanic is hoping to get his trailer and tools back after thieves stole them and destroyed his business.

“It hurts definitely,” said Jon Altis. “5 years of building the business and 2 years of being in business and then all of a sudden it’s all gone.”

Altis spent 5 years saving up enough money to start Roadside Mechanic. Earlier in January thieves stole his business trailer and thousands of dollars worth of tools inside.

“In one night, it’s all gone,” said Altis.

He said the theft happened at Jubilee Christian Center where he parked his trailer. Altis said the trailer was last seen around 10pm Saturday January 6th. By the time he showed up for church Sunday morning, the trailer was gone.

“One of the things that kept me together was the fact that I know God’s got this,” said Altis. “Even in losing everything, I’ve still got him.”

Even though thieves took his livelihood and years worth of work, Altis said he forgives them and is leaning on his faith to get through.

Altis says Muskogee police are going through video from nearby businesses hoping to get leads on the case. If you know anything about the theft, you can contact the department at 918-683-8000.

