TRACKING MILES: Oklahoma explores program to charge drivers per mile

TULSA, Okla. — Think about the state monitoring your every mile behind the wheel. That could become reality in Oklahoma.

Oklahomans have to drive. Oklahoma has to maintain its own roads. Maintaining those roads costs money. One source of that money, the motor fuel tax, is not looking promising. ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz, says his agency’s projections show the tax revenue remaining flat for the next several years.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation just completed a pilot program testing mileage tracking.



SEE FOR YOURSELF >>> More than 400 Oklahomans participated in the trial

“We used every method that we could to track mileage," Gatz said.

More than half of the participants self-reported their miles, and about a third opted to use a device in their car.

2 News listened to Tulsan Jose Sifuentes’ thoughts on the issue.

KJRH

“I think we need a little freedom,” Sifuentes said.

Gatz addressed those kinds of concerns.

“Oklahomans are very sensitive to being tracked,” Gatz said. “So I think that’s something we’ve gotta be attentive too.”

For now, it’s in the planning stages but follow the money.

“As we look at the future of transportation and the future of motor fuel tax, we see that as a declining revenue stream,” Gatz said.

Cars are gaining fuel efficiency these days, and an increasing number of Oklahomans are driving electric vehicles.



RELATED >>> Tim Gatz addressed bridge conditions in Oklahoma

The pilot program assumed a fee of one cent per mile. Results of the trials projected each Oklahoman would pay about $124.80 per year. Comparatively, the average Oklahoman is paying about $111.72 in fuel taxes, according to ODOT.

A good chunk of change for Oklahomans like Sifuentes.

“At the end of the week or the month, you see that it’s hard on the table,”

The program raises more questions than could be answered in one report. Meantime, 2 News will be listening to residents, and asking the pertinent questions to the state’s leaders.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

