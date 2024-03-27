Gatz speaks after Baltimore bridge collapse

TULSA, Okla. — In the wake of the tragic bridge collapse in Baltimore, ODOT Director Tim Gatz addressed the conditions of Oklahoma's bridges before the state senate. While some of Oklahoma's bridges are old, they are not unsafe he said. As for the oldest, most out- of-date bridges, there is a plan in place. He says travelers can drive with peace of mind.

2 News Oklahoma met Michael Taylor, driving through Oklahoma, and over Catoosa's truss bridge.

"Well it seemed to be functioning fine. Although you know, I’m no inspector by no means but I mean, if they need to be repaired they should be repaired," Taylor said.

Truss bridges are classified as "fracture critical," meaning they don’t have redundancy engineered into them; which could make a major crack catastrophic. Oklahoma has 49 of these truss bridges according to Gatz.

"That doesn’t mean they’re is any safety concern, if they were, we would close those facilities," Gatz said.

He wanted to emphasize, the tragedy in Baltimore did not come out of nowhere, rather it was the cargo ship that caused the bridge to collapse.

"It was not a conditional failure," Gatz said.

Every Oklahoma bridge, he said, is inspected at least once every two years. More than a thousand of them, he says, are one inspection away from needing replacements or repairs.

All 49 bridges in Oklahoma classified as “structurally deficient” are in the current eight year plan for replacement. Taylor believes that process should be expedited.

"Well that’s Oklahoma all over, a lot of the money that’s spent that should be spent in structures, isn’t," Taylor said.

Despite some of those stats and concerns, Gatz says there is no reason to be scared. Calling Oklahoma's highway bridges top ten.

"From a conditional perspective, our bridges are in exceptional condition," Gatz said.

Longtime Oklahoma residents will remember the bridge collapse of 2002 near Weber Falls. That bridge, according to Gatz, is set to have imminent repairs.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

