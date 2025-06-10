TPS board of education votes to pursue legal action against former employee

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools board members voted to pursue legal action against former employee Chris Hudgins June 9.

A state audit accuses him of running a personal consulting business on district time and using Tulsa Public Schools resources to run the business.

Previous coverage:

Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd dug into the district's financial records, policies and regulations between 2015 and 2023.

Her findings showed misappropriations of funds, a culture of non-compliance and a lack of transparency.

The TPS board in February of 2025 voted to accept the resignation of TPS employee Chris Hudgins.

Hudgins was named in the audit as a manager of the district's bond budgets.

State completes TPS audit, but state law keeps results secret for up to two weeks

