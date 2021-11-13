TPS and St. Francis host vaccine clinic for younger age group

TULSA, Okla — Hundreds of young Tulsa Public Schools students recieved their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday afternoon.

This is part of a partnership between Saint Francis and the Tulsa Public School district to promote vaccination efforts.

Saturday's clinic focused on vaccinating students who were previously not eligible for the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic took place Saturday morning and afternoon at the Education Service Center on 31st and New Haven.

Organizers say they had vaccine supply for one thousand individuals, and they were able to vaccinate just over five hundred.

While vaccines were available to students and adults of all ages, the clinic focused on the 5-year-old to 11-year-old age group.

The CDC and FDA recently authorized the Pfizer vaccine for people in that age range.

Carter Cross was one of the recipients at the vaccine clinic on Saturday, they told 2 News, “excited and nervous and excited an nervous. I just didn’t know what to think. I thought it would hurt since I don’t really like shots.”

Dr. Frost with St. Francis said this is a two dose series, they are set up to host another vaccine clinic on December 4th.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --