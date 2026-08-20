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TPD searching for missing non-verbal child

Missing child Asher.jpg
Tulsa Police
Missing child Asher.jpg
EMA ASHER.png
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TULSA, Okla. — A search is underway for a missing seven-year-old boy. His name is Asher.

Police said he is autistic and non-verbal. Search crews are looking for him near 4500 North Delaware in Tulsa.

Police are asking if you live in that area, please check around your house and inside your cars.

OHP said Asher was last seen on foot wearing a blue-green shirt and pull-up diaper at 1:30 pm on Aug. 20.

If you see Asher or find any clues, call 918-596-9222.

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