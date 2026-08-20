Muskogee Hot Air Balloon Festival expected to bring $1M economic impact

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Hot air balloons will soon fill the sky over Muskogee, but tourism leaders said the annual event could also give the local economy a lift.

The Muskogee Hot Air Balloon Festival will bring pilots, vendors and visitors to Hatbox Event Park Aug. 21-22 for two days of balloons, fireworks, live music and food.

For balloon pilot Morgan Snipes, the festival is about more than getting off the ground. He has participated in the Muskogee festival for the past six years and said the people keep bringing him back.

“So for us it’s about getting together, hanging out with our friends too, but also sharing a sport with the community as well,” Snipes said.

KJRH

Muskogee Tourism Director Justin O’Neal said organizers expected about 10,000 people to attend the festival over the two days.

“To have all these pilots come and join us here and just be a part of this ground’s history is a great annual event,” O’Neal said.

Visitors can expect hot air balloons along with fireworks, live music, food trucks and vendors throughout the festival.

O’Neal said the impact is expected to extend beyond Hatbox Event Park. The two-day festival is projected to generate just over $1 million in economic impact for Muskogee as thousands of visitors come to the city.

Those visitors have the potential to spend money at businesses throughout Muskogee while attending the festival. Snipes said balloon pilots are happy to play a role in bringing people to the community.

“We’re just happy to be a part of the contribution to the city, and the economic impact is fantastic,” Snipes said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --