Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: One person dead after shooting near Admiral and Harvard

Posted at 9:25 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 22:25:59-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting around 6pm Thursday near East Admiral and North Harvard Ave.

Police said they found a man dead inside a home there on the ground with a gunshot to his head.

TPD said they are still interviewing witness to find out what happened.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7