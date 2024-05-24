TPD: One person dead after shooting near Admiral and Harvard

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting around 6pm Thursday near East Admiral and North Harvard Ave.
Police said they found a man dead inside a home there on the ground with a gunshot to his head.
TPD said they are still interviewing witness to find out what happened.
