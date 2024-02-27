Watch Now
TPD: Multiple injuries in crash involving firetruck near 41st and New Haven

Posted at 6:06 PM, Feb 26, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are responding to an injury crash involving a firetruck in between Yale and Harvard on 41st.

TPD said there are multiple injuries and cars involved, as well as the truck.

Police and firefighters are working to get people out of the trapped inside cars. Traffic is being directed off of 41st between Harvard and Yale.

Police ask people to avoid the area for the next few hours as they clear and investigate the crash.

