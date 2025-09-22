TPD: Fight leads to deadly shooting at Tulsa QuikTrip

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TULSA, Okla. — A man died after being shot at a QuikTrip near Gilcrease Museum Road and U.S. 412 around 11:30 p.m. on September 21.

Tulsa police said two people got into a fight outside of QuikTrip, which led to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they said the man was lying on the ground with severe injuries before he died.

Police said the alleged shooter was still at the gas station when they got there and was taken into custody.

Several witnesses to the shooting were able to tell police what happened.

2 News is working to learn what led to the fight and who was involved.

Police said there is no continued threat to the public.

