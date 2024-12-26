TOTAL LOSS: Catoosa home engulfed by flames

CATOOSA, Okla — Homeowners had to flee their house in Catoosa after a fire completely engulfed their home.

Firefighters said that while the homeowners made it out safely, the fire will result in a total loss.

Riley Shepherd is the Oak Grove Fire Department Fire Department Fire Chief.

“We got a call at 11:15 for a fully-involved house fire. We showed up to exactly that nine minutes later," he said. "We went on a defensive attack immediately, deployed two hoselines.”

He says the homeowners were inside the home at the time of the fire.

“The living room and dining room was involved when he found it, he tried to knock it out with a fire extinguisher," said Riley. "That didn’t work, so they just evacuated and called 9-1-1.”

Chief Shepherd said the second floor had a partial collapse twice.

“It has collapsed, we’ve got some of the exterior wall starting to bow in, so there’s probably gonna be some more collapse with more waterweight being added to the structure," he said.

Due to the damage, Shepherd says it doesn’t look like the home can be salvaged.

“The home I would estimate is probably 2500 or 3000 square foot in range," he said. "It’s kind of like a log cabin type construction, and it’s gonna be a total loss.”

Chief Shepherd said teams will continue to investigate the fire to see if they can find a cause.

“We’ll probably see what it looks like once we get in there and kind of walk around and take a look at it," he said. "We might call the State Fire Marshall if we there’s any reasonable suspicion or anything like that.”

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

