Toll prices increasing on May 1 for those without PIKEPASS

TULSA, Okla. — Changes are coming to the Turner Turnpike and impacting driver's wallets.

Starting May 1, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) will implement a cashless tolling system called "PlatePay," allowing drivers without a PIKEPASS to receive a bill in the mail.

OTA said cameras will capture license plate images, and drivers will find bills in their mailboxes later.

Executive Director Joe Echelle said the system is about keeping things moving.

"Mail you an invoice that you're able to pay from the safety of your home. No longer stopping on a busy highway. No longer having toll operators, toll collectors having to work in the middle of heavy traffic," Echelle said.

However, this convenience comes at a higher price for those without a PIKEPASS.

For a two-axle vehicle, the journey from Tulsa to Oklahoma City will jump from $5 to $8.75 in each direction.

OTA said the rate changes do not apply to PIKEPASS. Driver Mike Oliver said he's relieved to have a membership.

"Both ways, $8.75, I mean, that's very costly. Quite a bit, even in today's money." Oliver said.

Don McGuire is against the rate hike and tolls in general.

"I'm not for that. I'm for less government, not more. And I'm not for more tolls," McGuire said.



According to the OTA, the cashless conversion has been in the works for years.

"We had our first pilot project in January of 2017. We really kicked that off following some major accidents that happened in toll zones in 2019. We did the Kilpatrick in 2021, followed by the H.E. Bailey," Echelle said.

OTA plans to convert all turnpikes across the state to "PlatePay." The Will Rogers and Indian Nation Turnpikes are slated to turn cashless by the end of the year.

