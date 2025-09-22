Tiger handler fatally mauled at Oklahoma preserve

HUGO, Okla. — Tiger handler Ryan Easley was fatally mauled in an accident involving a tiger he cared for at an Oklahoma preserve, the wildlife refuge said.

The attack occurred Saturday at Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” the preserve said on Facebook. “Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with — one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”

The preserve remembered him as a “passionate advocate for wildlife conservation,” who especially loved big cats and dedicated his life to the care of animals.

“His courage, compassion and unwavering commitment to wildlife will never be forgotten,” the statement said.

The center has canceled all tours and animal encounters until further notice.

The preserve is a private facility where people can book guided tours to meet tigers and see demonstrations on how they are trained and cared for, according to its website.

In a statement Sunday, the animal protection group PETA said that “it’s never safe for humans to interact directly with apex predators.”

The organization called for wild animal exhibitors to “get out of the business now and send the animals to accredited sanctuaries where they can finally live in peace.”

