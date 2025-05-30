Thunder Fellows give Black Tulsa students opportunities in sports, entertainment

TULSA, Okla. — With all eyes on the OKC Thunder, a local program affiliated with the team is helping high school and college students access new opportunities in sports, entertainment, and technology.

"I love film,” said Niya Rhodes. “I love writing. I love producing and just being in the entertainment field."

Niya Rhodes says when she graduates college, she wants to be a filmmaker. She already has some practice making movies.

Thunder Fellows

She was able to hone in on her passion during the Thunder Fellows program. She had the opportunity to shadow the OKC Thunder media department during her time in the program.

"It gave me a lot of insight, and I would not have got that without Thunder Fellows,” said Rhodes.

Thunder Fellows

She’s one of dozens of students who’ve gotten professional development, technical knowledge, mentorship, networking and much more over the last four years.

"I learned how to talk to professionals,” said Rhodes. “I learned how to carry myself in professional settings."

Now, Thunder Fellows is seeking its fifth cohort of students to begin in the fall.

"Ultimately creating this ecosystem of bright-eyed young ambitious people in Tulsa and Oklahoma,” said Cedric Ikpo.

KJRH

Thunder Fellows Executive Director Cedric Ikpo says the program emerged from the need to provide new opportunities in sports, entertainment, and technology for Black high school and college students.

Starting in the fall, approximately 25 high school juniors and seniors, as well as 15 college undergraduates, will participate in several weeks of programming instruction led by professionals in various fields, and receive assistance with college applications and resumes.

"We're trying to teach some of those fundamental skills that are transferrable regardless of the type of career or academic concentration that a student has,” said Ikpo.

Of course, with Thunder ties, the students will head to OKC a few times during the program to check out the games.

"It was like the most amazing time,” said Rhodes.

KJRH

They’ll also get behind-the-scenes, hands-on experiences with the business of basketball.

"Understanding and exposing our students to all the different career pathways that exist in sports and entertainment,” said Ikpo. “So hopefully those neurons start firing and hopefully they start to see themselves in these positions."

For students interested in the program, the Thunder Fellows will have an open house on Tuesday June 3rd from 5:30-6:30pm.

To learn more about Thunder Fellows or apply for the program click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

