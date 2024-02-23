Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Threats made at University of Tulsa

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 17:58:54-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said there is a possible threat at the University of Tulsa at the Allan Chapman Student Union.

TPD has received information about the possible threat made and is assisting campus police at this time.

2 News has crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7