Thousands of abandoned marijuana grows raise environmental concerns in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of abandoned marijuana growing operations across Oklahoma are drawing new attention from state lawmakers over concerns about environmental hazards and contaminated land.

State Sen. Darcy Jech recently held an interim study at the state Capitol examining how state agencies can work together to clean up abandoned grow sites.

Jech said the abandoned operations can leave behind environmental hazards and contaminated property, creating concerns about how the sites should be addressed.

The study focused on ways agencies could coordinate cleanup efforts across the state.

Jech said recommendations stemming from the study could help shape policy discussions ahead of the upcoming legislative session.