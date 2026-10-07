Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands of abandoned marijuana grows raise environmental concerns in Oklahoma

Thousands of abandoned marijuana growing operations across Oklahoma are drawing new attention from state lawmakers over concerns about environmental hazards and contaminated land.
Thousands of abandoned marijuana grows raise environmental concerns in Oklahoma
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of abandoned marijuana growing operations across Oklahoma are drawing new attention from state lawmakers over concerns about environmental hazards and contaminated land.

State Sen. Darcy Jech recently held an interim study at the state Capitol examining how state agencies can work together to clean up abandoned grow sites.

Jech said the abandoned operations can leave behind environmental hazards and contaminated property, creating concerns about how the sites should be addressed.

The study focused on ways agencies could coordinate cleanup efforts across the state.

Jech said recommendations stemming from the study could help shape policy discussions ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

About Us

Download the 2 News Oklahoma App