Tulsa hosts the SEC Gymnastics Championships this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has become a destination sports location in recent years, and this weekend, the city hosts the SEC Gymnastics Championships.

According to the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the event will bring an estimated $2.9 million to the Tulsa area, along with foot traffic from all over the country.

I spoke with Mike Neal, the CEO and president of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, who said the tournament is hosting some top-ranking athletes.

"Top 4 gymnastics teams in America, are SEC teams. I think 7 of the top 10 teams in America are members of the SEC, and so we'll have literally. Uh, the 7 best, uh, uh, collegiate gymnastics programs in America will be in Tulsa this weekend," Neal said.

The Oklahoma Sooners gymnastics team has won seven national championships since 2014. They are coming off a national championship last year.

The SEC Championships follow other major collegiate events in the city. The NCAA March Madness tournament that tipped off on Thursday has been to Tulsa, and the Big 12 Wrestling Championships were just held at the BOK Center.

Neal said he hopes this catapults the NCAA to come back to Tulsa and host March Madness in the near future.

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