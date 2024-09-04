'The right thing': Skiatook firefighter talks saving American flag from fire

SKIATOOK, Okla. — On Aug. 23, 2 News captured a special moment between a firefighter and an American flag as crews battled a large house fire in Skiatook.

By the time fire crews arrived the house was already engulfed in flames.

That motivated the multiple units who responded to go from an offensive position to a defensive trying to stop the spread to other homes and the neighboring hay field.

"Started noticing, structural collapsing stuff and not collapsing that’s where they told us to get out and that’s where we’re gonna start fighting this defensively," said Firefighter Floyd Baker.



In that moment it was a race to save what they could. That prompted Baker to grab the flag pole near the fire and take off the American flag.

He said it was to honor the flag and what it stands for.

"We have a lot of people that sacrifice their lives and for us to be able to do what we do," said Baker.

He proudly showed the flag. It wasn’t just 2 News who noted Bakers’ actions.

For any parent, there are few people who you want

to impress.



For Floyd, his daughter shared our original post of her dad saving the flag. In that post, she wrote, "Dad always does the right thing!"

"Oh well, that means my daughter is getting to see how I reacted to other people. And how I want, I mean, lead by example and that’s what I try to do," Baker said.

Baker said he would do it all again.

As for the fire, he said they were there battling for about 10 hours.

2 News contacted the State Fire marshal to see if they had any idea what caused the fire in the 10,000-square-foot home.

They said it is still an active investigation.

