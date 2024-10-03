THE RIDE BEFORE THE RIDES: Parking concerns at the State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — Before people can ride the thrilling rides on the midway, they have to take their personal ride to Expo Square.

2 News wanted to listen to fairgoers’ thoughts on the parking situation at the Tulsa State Fair.

“It’s twenty freaking dollars to park up in there,” fairgoer Ana Cordrey said.

“I think it’s worth it,” another fairgoer said, who chose to park in the main lot for the fee.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 2, the streets of a neighborhood right across the street from Expo Square were already full with cars, from people trying to avoid the pesky $20 fee.

People like Cordrey and her friend Jazlyn Peckenpaugh. They made the short walk to Expo Square right after speaking to 2 News.

“Better than paying $20 to park over there,” Peckenpaugh said.

2 News asked Amanda Blair, VP of Expo Square and the Tulsa State Fair, some questions about the parking situation.

She said the parking is top of mind for officials.

“Every year, we look at how we can improve and be better for the future,” Blair said.



The grandmother who spoke with 2 News said she saw no room for improvement.

“It went smoothly, got a parking spot easily,” she said, “And people were taking our credit card, which makes it neat, you didn’t have to use cash.”

Still, Peckenapaugh is not convinced.

“I’m not paying $20 to park at the fair, I’m sorry,” Peckenpaugh said.

For fairgoers who don’t want to walk or pay, they can take a free shuttle from the TPS headquarters.As for the people paying, 2 News heard from some who said they couldn’t find a spot. Blair says that shouldn’t be the case.

“The lots are continuously monitored, we do have staff in the lots, on golf carts,” Blair said, “So they do not allow somebody into the lot unless they have identified there is an open space.”

Naturally, the parking can become more challenging over the weekend. Cordrey suggests avoiding it altogether.

“I mean, just come during the day because it’s not as crowded,” Cordrey said, “At night, it’s packed, you got to wait in that line for 30 minutes, I swear.”

Parking can be a little expensive or a little far. At the end of the day, thousands of people still found their way to the Midway.

With a little patience, or preparation, thousands of other fairgoers can too.

