'Very few blindspots' | Check in on safety at the Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla — The first few days of the Tulsa State Fair included a few fights and a stabbing.

2 News heard concerns from fairgoers about safety. So, we checked in with Tulsa County Sheriffs to see how their safety strategy is doing as the fair continues.

Capt. Mike Moore told 2 News every day he and his team meet before the fairgrounds open. In that meeting they assign ‘zones’ to pairs of deputies to be boots on the ground in different areas.

“We don’t want any fair patron to go more than 25-30 yards without seeing deputies. Presence is just a huge deterrent here,” Moore said.

2 News told you when the fair began that there is more security this year and some you can’t see.

There are cameras and towers all around the fairgrounds with a system of facial recognition.

“It (facial recognition) has exponentially helped our effectiveness,” Moore said.

But Moore said this added technology is not taking away from the manpower of TCSO.

2 News also wanted to know what else makes the fair easier for the TSCO, and they said it’s fairgoers.

“Citizens out here. They are our number one line of communication and information when it comes to things happening. So, we always like saying if you see something say something and that’s generally what it is,” Moore said.

He said even social media helps them find fights.

“With teenagers, there may be fight on the other side and it’s on the Instagram and TikTok… You can almost stand here and see people getting word of it. To find out somewhere else on the Midway.”

The captain wants fairgoers to know if you do see a fight do not try to help or pull a phone out to record, find a deputy, and let them do their job. Call 911 at the fair if you see any suspicious activity and the TCSO is dispatched.

“Our crime trend is down,” Moore said.

2 News asked Moore how that is when there have been fights and a stabbing. He said even though there have been incidents, the resources they have this year make it much harder for crime to occur.

“There’s very few blind spots for us on the fair,” Moore said

