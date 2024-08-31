THE PARTY CONTINUES: Big Dam Party rolls on into Labor Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. — On day two of the Big Dam Party,plenty of people came out to Gathering Place for a weekend of activities and to see the 61-foot-tall rubber duck.

The day kicked off with the Big Dam Run event, allowing people to be the first to walk across Tulsa's new Williams Crossing Pedestrian Bridge. It opened Labor Day weekend, and anyone can now stroll across the Arkansas River. 2 News ran into Beverly McDaniel right after participating.

"It was awesome. We've been coming out here on this trail for several years now, and we're super excited to see connect to the west side," said McDaniel.

There was also face painting, an art rubber duck competition, and a 360-degree selfie station. Lawrence Williams visited the Big Dam Party to have fun with his daughter Xaviva.

"She wants to do the swings, of course; I've been doing the free giveaways. But just to spend time and be outside feels good to get out of the house," said Williams.

The event staff said that welcoming people into the river would allow Tulsa's sports commission to investigate rowing events and boat racing. Throughout the day, people kayaked and enjoyed the river. Tim Chambers helped organize the event.

"It's great for large events that are just looking for things to do. This is a free amenity, and it's far from our convention center or expo square, so yes, this is going to be a big win for Tulsa," said Chambers.

Beverly McDaniel said the large celebration is a boot to Tulsa's economy.

"It should bring in more people for restaurants and hotels and just everything, more money and tax dollars for the city," said

The Big Dam Party continues on Sunday until 8 pm on Labor Day.

