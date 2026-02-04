'To serve the most vulnerable' | Tulsa group expanding to fight human trafficking

TULSA, Okla — The Demand Project started fighting for human trafficking victims more than two decades ago, and they're expanding their mission to help even more survivors.

The organization is opening a new facility focused on prevention and crisis recovery, with the community rallying around their cause.

Their mission began with heartbreak more than 20 years ago, when Kristin Weis, now CEO of The Demand Project, and her husband, Jason, heard devastating news while living in another state.

"The Demand Project is an answer to a problem that Jason and I heard about 22 years ago. We were living in Colorado, and we heard a news story about a little girl, 2 years old, that was sexually assaulted by her biological dad, and he recorded the crime, and then he put it online for people to watch, and thousands logged on," Weis said.

No one ever found that little girl, but she sparked a mission that continues today.

"In 2004, you couldn't track IP addresses, and we couldn't find who this dad was or where this little girl was, so we never found out what happened to her, but it fueled a mission," Weis said.

Now, the Demand Project operates a 54-acre campus called Mount Arukah, serving girls ages 11 to 17. But Weis said they outgrew their Tulsa office space.

"We have to have a building in order to serve the most vulnerable, and we have grown out of this space that we're in right now, and we're growing into this next space," Weis said.

The new facility focuses on prevention and crisis recovery, addressing contemporary threats to children.

"A predator doesn't just go and stand on a corner at a school anymore. He is texting as someone else deceptively luring and grooming our children," Weis said.

Comfort and support will be built into every aspect of their new space, including emotional support animals such as Levi, a small dog that provides comfort to trafficking victims.

"Then we will have an area for our crisis recovery and we'll be advocating for the most vulnerable whether you are a minor or an adult or you're a victim or you're a survivor, we'll have a space in this new office where we can do forensic interviews, SANE exams and a place for a person to go and just rest and heal," Weis said.

Community contractors are donating services to make the February 15th opening possible.

"Very excited to open up this next level to serve our community like you are doing at the TV station in advocacy," Weis said.

To donate money, materials or labor, visit The Demand Project here.

