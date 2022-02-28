The Church Studio announces reopening date

TULSA, Okla. — Leon Russell would say this is some good news is knocking on this door. The Church Studio is reopening this week!

The Church Studio announced on Facebook that it would reopen on March 1. This marks exactly 50 years from the day Russell originally purchased the building.

The post continues to say that in honor of its 50-year anniversary this year, the Church Studio will once again operate as a recording studio and eventually open an audio engineering school.

It will still operate as a museum for the public as well. The Church Studio is offering $5 tours of the newly finished space from March 1 to March 5.

The space recently underwent and finished a 5-year restoration project. One of the new additions is Leon Russell himself as a statue greeting visitors to the building.

The Church Studio is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 3rd Street and Trenton Avenue in Tulsa.

