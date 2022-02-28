Young soccer ref from Jenks making history

JENKS, Okla — Eli Barlow is a 17-year-old from Jenks and he's already an experienced soccer referee.

Eli reffed a ECNL Soccer game for the top under-19 players in the nation.

This is a huge opportunity, especially when you consider the players are two years older then he is.

Eli is one of the youngest refs in the nation at his level.

He does it for the love of the game, when you watch any soccer match there is a story for every person on the field.

That's especially true for the ones holding the flags on the sidelines or the whistle in the center.

Barlow started his journey at 11-years-old, following in the footsteps of his dad.

His father is a nationally known D-1 Soccer Official.

Eli found a love for the job and an appreciation for a role that not many can fill.

Refereeing has taken Eli to both of our Nation's coasts and everywhere in between.

He is Oklahoma's 2021 and 2022 Youth Referee of the Year and his talents are getting him recognized.

Barlow reffed one of the biggest games of his life this weekend, a stepping stone on a journey to eventually being on the same team as the man who got him hooked.

