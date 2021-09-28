The Church Studio honors Leon Russell with statue

TULSA, Okla. — A life-sized sculpture of Leon Russell now greets visitors at The Church Studio after being installed on Monday.
The statue shows Russell wearing his signature jean jacket and boots, his iconic cross, and the infamous top hat.
Oklahoma artist Jim Franklin and Teresa Knox spent over three years designing the statue. It was designed and completed at Crucible Art Foundry in Norman, Okla.
The 6-foot tall, 500-pound bronze sculpture is positioned in the courtyard at the entrance of The Church Studio.
Currently, The Church Studio is going under the four-year restoration and plans to re-open sometime this fall. The space is set to once again become a recording studio and audio engineering school, as well as an entertainment network and home to the Church Studio Archive, a memorabilia collection with over 5,000 pieces.
The Church Studio is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 3rd Street and Trenton Avenue in Tulsa.
Trending Stories:
- QuikTrip eyeing Oklahoma City for remote travel center concept
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Expert warns users to look out for text message scams
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Oklahoma health commissioner 'cautiously optimistic' about COVID-19 trends
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter