The Church Studio honors Leon Russell with statue

TULSA, Okla. — A life-sized sculpture of Leon Russell now greets visitors at The Church Studio after being installed on Monday.

The statue shows Russell wearing his signature jean jacket and boots, his iconic cross, and the infamous top hat.

Oklahoma artist Jim Franklin and Teresa Knox spent over three years designing the statue. It was designed and completed at Crucible Art Foundry in Norman, Okla.

The 6-foot tall, 500-pound bronze sculpture is positioned in the courtyard at the entrance of The Church Studio.

Currently, The Church Studio is going under the four-year restoration and plans to re-open sometime this fall. The space is set to once again become a recording studio and audio engineering school, as well as an entertainment network and home to the Church Studio Archive, a memorabilia collection with over 5,000 pieces.

The Church Studio is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 3rd Street and Trenton Avenue in Tulsa.

