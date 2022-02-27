The People's Freedom Convoy passes through Oklahoma

VINITA, Okla — The People's Convoy is in Oklahoma and passed through Tulsa this afternoon.

This is a group of individuals traveling by truck across the United States to Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates.

They are planning a rally in Vinita, Oklahoma and plan to rest for the night before continuing the journey across the country.

From Tulsa to Vinita Interstate 44 was lined with cars and people supporting The People's Convoy.

There are plenty of supporters in Vinita to welcome the group and show their support.

One couple drove two hours from Springfield, Missouri to show their support.

Rob Kelsey told 2 News, “whether you wanna be vaccinated or unvaccinated. Whatever church you want to go to or religion you want we’re for freedom. How you want to live your life in this country within the laws of the land that’s what we’re here for.”

