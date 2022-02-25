Watch
'People's Convoy' to ride through Oklahoma on Sunday

Truck Convoy California
Nathan Howard/AP
A supporter walks past cars as they join the trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Posted at 5:15 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 18:15:02-05

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is preparing for a group of protesting truckers to move through the state on Sunday.

"The People's Convoy" made up of people who oppose COVID-19 mandates started a cross-country trip from California to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

A statement issued by organizers at the convoy's starting point said the group is multicultural and nonpartisan, though several Trump flags were flown at the rally in Adelanto.

"OHP troopers will be monitoring throughout the route to ensure minimal disruption to normal traffic flow and to ensure public safety," OHP said in a statement on Friday.

Troopers expect the convoy to move along I-40, the Kilpatrick Turnpike, the Turner Turnpike, the Creek Turnpike and the Will Rogers Turnpike on Sunday.

