'People's Convoy' to ride through Oklahoma on Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is preparing for a group of protesting truckers to move through the state on Sunday.

"The People's Convoy" made up of people who oppose COVID-19 mandates started a cross-country trip from California to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

A statement issued by organizers at the convoy's starting point said the group is multicultural and nonpartisan, though several Trump flags were flown at the rally in Adelanto.

"OHP troopers will be monitoring throughout the route to ensure minimal disruption to normal traffic flow and to ensure public safety," OHP said in a statement on Friday.

Troopers expect the convoy to move along I-40, the Kilpatrick Turnpike, the Turner Turnpike, the Creek Turnpike and the Will Rogers Turnpike on Sunday.

