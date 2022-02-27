TPD investigating fatal shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of East 12th Street and U.S. 169 for reports of a shooting.

When authorities arrived they found a 23-year-old Native American male with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMSA paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Multiple witnesses were transported for statements.

This is an active homicide investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

