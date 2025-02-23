'The best thing is food': New food passport aims to boost the Tulsa-area's growing economy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — A new way for Tulsans to really get out into the city and surrounding areas has landed.

Adrian Lozano with Hack Latino started a new food passport as a way to bring more attention to Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses in Tulsa and surrounding areas.

“We were thinking, how can we build something around the needs and connect as Latinos? So the best thing is food," he said.

He wants to continue to boost Tulsa’s economy and highlight businesses like Tuly’s Tacos.

Claudia and Joel Ramos own Tuly’s Tacos in downtown Tulsa.

They agree the passport will help them gain more customers simply because of the exposure they’ll receive.

“It's definitely an honor to be a part of something that's representing our community here in Tulsa, Oklahoma," said Claudia. “With this passport, I think it'd be cool to make it like an activity like, oh, let's try this different place, and kind of just branch out and try something new.”

Claudia also said it will help connect her and Joel to other business owners in the area.

“Sharing the platform with others, we could also participate and then support their businesses as well,” she said. “Support our local communities and support our local restaurants, because that's the most important thing that I think that Tulsa and the outside community needs.”

Adrian Lozano is excited to see what the passport brings to the city, and is confident it will make a needed difference.

“People will go around to all these restaurants, and, once they leave a review with our app, or the passport, you'll have a stamp," he said. “This is a way you can actually find these new restaurants and taste different food.”

The passport is available now through the Hack Latino app as well as hard copies that are available at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

