'The best job I've ever had' | Tulsa CASA needs volunteers

TULSA, Okla — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and one Tulsa non-profit is using this month to ask more people to step up for Green Country kids.

Tulsa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) needs volunteers to help advocate for children in the state's care.

Since it started in 1977 the national organization "is organized to speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children in court. We promote and support volunteer representation for children in an effort to provide each child a safe, permanent, nurturing home."

Christine Po started volunteering with the group 13 years ago, “I advocate for children in the foster care system, she said. "I am their voice in court. I am the only person in court who advocates for their best interest.”

Po said she loves being an advocate and takes it very seriously.

“It's the best job I've ever had," she said. "It's very, very important to advocate for a child in the foster care system, and we're that voice.”

Elizabeth Fisher is the Executive Director of Tulsa CASA. She said she’s proud of her team.

“Last year, out of all the recommendations that our CASA has made, approximately 99% of those were accepted by the court," said Fisher.

There is a lot of work to be done.

“Last year, in 2024, we were able to serve 247 children," said Fisher. "Unfortunately, there are over 1500 children last year in juvenile court and Tulsa County. So we're always looking for more volunteers.”

It's why Po wants to do more, “I’d like to see more advocates, we need more people. Helping as a CASA volunteer, I only carry one or two cases at a time.”

Advocates go through 30 hours of training: 15 hours done online and 15 hours of in-person classes for three-hour sessions during five weeks.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can visit the websiteto apply or go to an information session April 19.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

