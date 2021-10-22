THD: 65% of Tulsans vaccinated, ready to administer booster doses

TULSA, Okla. — Several Tulsa leaders gave an update on COVID-19 in the metro area on Friday.

The press conference noted that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in the metro area. Reported deaths have increased to 1,604 in Tulsa County.

Officials say people ages 18 to 49 still make up for more than half of all positive cases today. The youngest reported hospitalized patient was a one-year-old child.

Health experts still advise people across Green Country to follow CDC guidance and best mitigation practices to slow the spread, such as:



vaccination

social distancing

masking

proper hygiene practices

Kelly Van Buskirk, Tulsa Health Department’s Division Chief of Prevention, Preparedness & Response, gave additional details such as 25% of all Tulsans are still unvaccinated. 75% have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 65% are considered to be fully vaccinated of Oct. 22.

THD is offering additional booster doses to eligible people starting on Monday, Oct. 25. They were already administering Pfizer booster doses, but will now offer Moderna and Johnson&Johnson booster doses.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum urges people to get vaccinated and the flu shot. He credits the vaccine stipend that has helped keep the city running and people in jobs.

