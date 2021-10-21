OSDH: 98 Oklahomans have contracted salmonella from onion outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that 98 people in Oklahoma have confirmed salmonella infections, the second-highest number of infections across 37 states.

Texas has the most confirmed salmonella infections, associated with this outbreak, with 158. Nationwide there have been 652 infections, and 129 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The FDA conducted an investigation and identified ProSource Inc. as a common supplier of onions imported to many of the restaurants where sick people ate. Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

Public health guidance is to avoid eating, selling, or serving fresh whole red, white or yellow onions distributed by ProSource Inc. that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. If you have unlabeled fresh whole red, white or yellow onions at home, throw them away and don’t eat them.

OSDH requests that individuals experiencing symptoms of salmonella infection to please call their healthcare provider and ask if testing is needed. All salmonella infections are reportable to OSDH and will be investigated.

“Health department representatives will ask what you ate in the week before you started to get sick, so if you start feeling like you might have Salmonella, it’s a good idea to start making a list of the foods you’ve eaten during that time frame so that key information is readily available,” said Jolianne Stone, MPH, state epidemiologist.

More information will be shared publicly as the investigation continues. CLICK here to learn more about the outbreak.

