'That's what makes Jenks special' | Behind the scenes of Trojan TV

JENKS, Okla. — Thousands of fans packed into Alan Trimble Stadium on Sept. 6 for the Jenks Trojans football game. Some others watched from home.

They could do that thanks to the hardworking students of Trojan TV.

Every Friday night, hundreds, if not thousands of people see their work, but few get to meet the Oklahoma kids behind the production, until 2 News went behind the scenes.

With some tips from their teacher and the help of technology, Trojan TV students bring broadcasts of Jenks football games to fans across the country.

Mason Prince, the Trojan TV teacher, tells 2 News the broadcast has reached as far as Alaska.

“I see all the hard-work that these kids put in, it really tugs at your heartstrings,” Prince said.

Gavin Hoyt and Savanna Wyatt are two of the Jenks students who make it all happen.

“I hope they think it’s like a professional broadcast,” Hoyt said.

Most of the time, they don’t even need Prince’s help. The students teach each other skills, and bring life lessons with them.

“Being able to problem-solve, to get this produced is really important,” Wyatt said.

It’s a win-win. The fans get the game. The students get the reps.

“That’s what makes Jenks such a special place,” Prince said, “They don’t just invest in athletics, they invest in the extra-curriculars, they invest in their students.”

Their work doesn’t stop with football. They broadcast several Jenks athletic events throughout the year. Eventually, they hope to broadcast every single JHS sporting event.

