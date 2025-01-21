"Terrorizing': Oklahoma Alliance for Animals rescues Beggs hoarder’s dogs

BEGGS, Okla. — Neighbors in Okmulgee County say packs of wild dogs have been terrorizing them for at least 15 years.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, based in Tulsa, says they were called to help when the homeowner got sick, and the hoarding situation spiralized even further out of control.

2 News went along to the scene outside of Beggs, where OAA staff and volunteers set traps and lured an unknown number of notoriously violent dogs with food.

Because they were not sure how the dogs were going to react, they asked our camera crews to shoot video from inside the car.

Executive Director Mandy Tiner said the homeowner moved out of the house two weeks ago and is cooperating with the rescue.

“We have been out here the last couple of days, we’ve been spreading food out so they don’t need to leave to find food,” said Tiner.

Murry Eggleston said his neighbor was a Golden Retriever and “Doodle” breeder but that strays would also get on the property.

He said, no matter the breed, the dogs were mean and unsocialized.

Several years ago, he lost a dog to a pack of Golden Retrievers.

“Every year, it has been something because she doesn’t take care of them,” he said.

Eggleston and other neighbors say they called the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office multiple times over the course of 15 years and were told there was nothing they could do because they didn’t have an animal control unit.

“It was kind of left to where, if they attack you, you can shoot them, you have permission,” said Eggleston. “That’s not much fun for a homeowner.”

Eggleston said he watched as two horses died on her property.

“The coyotes then come around, and our dogs will eventually bring up bones to our porch,” he said.

While 2 News was there, most of the dogs were able to be trapped. Tiner is glad to get them out of the cold and, if they can be socialized, eventually, get them to caring homes.

Unfortunately, because of their “pack mentality” and living on their own for so long, it could be too late to adopt out the older dogs found on the property. There may be more hope for the puppies rescued.

If 2 News learns of any of the dogs being put up for adoption, we will be sure to let you know.

