'Terrible now, great in the end': Glenpool begins bridge construction on Hwy 75

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The already congested intersection at Highway 75 and 141st is about to get worse when a new improvement project starts Aug. 19.

Anyone driving through Glenpool likely got stopped and stuck at that intersection of US 75 and 141st.

Chris Koons, a Glenpool resident, said he can be stuck at that light for a while during heavy traffic hours. "In the evenings in the mornings it's bad. I mean it backs up for miles."

A new resident of Green Country Kathleen Nichols said the traffic in the area is something she's never seen.

"Oh yeah, the traffic down here is so congested. I usually give myself 15 to 20 minutes to leave early so I can get to places on time, because I know I'm going to hit the traffic and I'm going to have to wait," Nichols said.

Shaun McGhee

City Manager David Tillotson told 2 News the reasoning behind this is to "In the long term this will get rid of the light," Tilloston said.

The goal is to smooth traffic without having to stop suddenly. The project is expected to take up to a year to complete.

This started back in November of 2023 when. ODOT and the city came to the agreement to start the project in 2024.

Previous coverage>>Glenpool residents relieved as ODOT plans interchange at US 75, 141st intersection

2 News asked Nichols and Koons what questions or concerns they have about the project.

"I would really like them to take into consideration what they are putting the community through as far as accessibility and getting places," Nichols said.

"Really what they plan on doing about the four way stops on Elwood and 121st they get backed up as it is and with everyone trying to go around this it could be an issue," Koons said.

We brought these concerns to Tillotson and he told us they have a plan.

"With our conversations with ODOT they plan to have two lanes open both way during day time hours... We don't have set specific detours for this project," Tilloston said.

So, for both Kathleen and Chris they both said they'll just have to be patient.

"Preparing for that I mean leave earlier," Nichols said.

"Terrible right now but great in the end," Koons said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

