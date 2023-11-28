ODOT to hold meeting on Glenpool U.S. 75 interchange proposal

GLENPOOL, Okla. — One intersection in Glenpool could get a serious upgrade, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation proposing to overhaul the intersection of U.S. 75 and 141st Street.

The agency will hold a meeting on Tuesday evening to present the plan and ask for public input.

If ODOT gets what they're hoping for, U.S. 75 would be raised above 141st Street as part of an interchange. What's notable is that this is a signalized intersection along a section of the expressway that otherwise lacks traffic lights.

Citing rising congestion and a need for safety improvements, ODOT feels a proper interchange is in order.

And that's not surprising, considering Glenpool's population boom over the past few decades. Its population sat below seven thousand people in 1990. As of 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates 14,211 live here.

In fact, ODOT has explored this interchange for some time, with an environmental assessment completed in 2002. The agency is now performing a re-evaluation of the environmental document.

One area resident told 2 News Oklahoma off-camera that she actively avoids the intersection because of the wait time and the chances of a collision.

This section of U.S. 75 has four 12-foot driving lanes with four-foot inside shoulders, 10-foot outside shoulders, and a divided open median. As it currently stands, drivers enter and exit through dedicated turning lanes at the traffic light.

On top of raising U.S. 75 over 141st Street, ODOT would add exit and entry ramps as well as protected turnarounds between the different ramps. These upgrades would allow for connections between 141st Street and the highway.

The stated goals of the project are improving safety, increasing the roadway's capacity and efficiency, gaining access control of the facility, and bettering traffic flow along the corridor of the existing alignment.

The public meeting will run from 5:30 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday at the Glenpool Conference Center.

For a more in-depth breakdown of the plan and an interactive map, ODOT has a website dedicated to the proposal.

