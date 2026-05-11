Teen arrested, accused of attempting to rape a woman and stealing a truck in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old is in custody after police say he stole a car and attempted to rape a woman during a chaotic spree in Tulsa.

The crimes happened on May 10 around 4 p.m.

Officers responded to an area near E. Admiral and S. Sheridan after witnesses said they saw the suspect punch and drag a woman behind a building.

The victim told police that he tried to have sex with her before witnesses chased him away.

Next, police say the 16-year-old ran to a car repair shop and stole a truck. He hit two parked cars before crashing into a nearby bridge.

The suspect had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not named the suspect because he is underage. He is also a tribal citizen.

He will be released to the Cherokee Nation Marshals after his discharge from the hospital. He'll be charged with attempted first-degree rape, DUI, and larceny of an automobile.

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