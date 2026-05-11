TULSA, Okla. — Crews are responding to a fire at an oil refinery near W. 21st Street South and I-244.
2 News Oklahoma has a crew heading to the scene.
This is a developing story.
Crews respond to fire at oil refinery in west Tulsa
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