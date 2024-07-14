Team USA BMX holds final practices before Olympics

TULSA, Okla. — Team USA’s BMX team spent time on the track, practicing final runs before they headed to Paris.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are right around the corner.

Daleny Vaughn is one of the five members of the USA’s BMX team heading to Paris.

Vaughn said 20 years of hard work got her the opportunity.

“I’m super proud it took a lot of dedication and sacrifice and hard work to get to this point, so for it to all pay off, it feels really good,” said Vaughn.

Team USA BMX staff said their women’s team is ranked second in the world.

Vaughn said the team's support keeps her going.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without them so thankful for that,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said having her family watch means the world to her.

“It’s going to be really special; they know how hard I’ve worked for this, and I’m just excited for them to be there and to be able to experience it with me,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn said there’s one team standing in the way of Team USA coming home with a gold medal.

“The Netherlands are going to be coming in, or the Dutch, I should say they’re going to be coming in pretty hot,” said Vaughn.

BMX racing for the Olympic games is scheduled to start August 1-2.

