TCSO releases name of person killed in north Tulsa shooting

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person killed in a shooting in north Tulsa on Dec. 21.

Deputies responded to a home near Utica and 66th Street north around 4pm on Dec. 21. There, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a barn on the property.

Deputies said a suspect ran from the scene, but was found a couple hundred yards to the north, hiding in some brush.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kaylyn Fuentes.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Devin Grimes. He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

