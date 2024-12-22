TCSO releases name of person killed in north Tulsa shooting

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person killed in a shooting in north Tulsa on Dec. 21.
Deputies responded to a home near Utica and 66th Street north around 4pm on Dec. 21. There, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a barn on the property.
Deputies said a suspect ran from the scene, but was found a couple hundred yards to the north, hiding in some brush.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kaylyn Fuentes.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Devin Grimes. He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
