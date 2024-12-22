Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TCSO releases name of person killed in north Tulsa shooting

TCSO releases name of person killed in north Tulsa shooting
Posted

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person killed in a shooting in north Tulsa on Dec. 21.

Deputies responded to a home near Utica and 66th Street north around 4pm on Dec. 21. There, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a barn on the property.

Deputies said a suspect ran from the scene, but was found a couple hundred yards to the north, hiding in some brush.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kaylyn Fuentes.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Devin Grimes. He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US