TCCL hosts events, birthday party to honor Dolly Parton

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City-County Library is preparing to honor the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton.

Parton created the Imagination Library in 1995. The program sends free books each month to children across multiple states, including Oklahoma. You can register your child online. Children under the age of five can qualify for the free books.

TCCL

Parton turns 80 in January, and the Tulsa City-County Library will be celebrating all month. There will be storytime events at multiple branches throughout the next week:

• Wednesday, Jan. 14 from 10:30-11 a.m. at Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W. 51st St.

• Wednesday, Jan. 14 from 4-4:30 p.m. at Suburban Acres Library, 4606 N. Garrison Ave.

• Thursday, Jan. 15 from 10:30-11 a.m. at Tulsa International Airport, 7777 Airport Drive.

• Thursday, Jan. 15 from 11-11:30 a.m. at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.

• Friday, Jan. 16 from 11-11:30 a.m. at Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road.

TCCL will host a birthday celebration for Parton on January 17 at Gathering Place. Attendees will enjoy live music, free snacks, face painting, and more.

